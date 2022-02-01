Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.27 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of American Vanguard worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 415.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 22.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

AVD stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.