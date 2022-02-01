Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.27 million, a PE ratio of 112.05 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.