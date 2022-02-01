Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 13,457 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $349.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.14. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

