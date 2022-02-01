Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 17,736 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

