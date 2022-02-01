Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discovery by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

