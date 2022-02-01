Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Talos Energy worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

