Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,426 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Electronics worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

