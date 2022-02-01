Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 40,694 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 396.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

RYAM stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

