PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

