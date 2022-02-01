Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.85 or 0.07205428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,644.58 or 1.00239742 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00053318 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

