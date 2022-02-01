Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 121.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PURP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 20.33 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.14. Purplebricks Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.67 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £62.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

