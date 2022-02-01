PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. PutinCoin has a market cap of $874,088.54 and $121.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.88 or 1.00017764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00074868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00029126 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00522678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

