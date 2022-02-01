Pyrk (PYRK) Market Cap Hits $44,757.42

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $44,757.42 and $1,301.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

