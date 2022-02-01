Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.84 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,974.21.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,485.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,615.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,761.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.