Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alerus Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $487.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.