Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

