Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

