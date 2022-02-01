Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QABSY stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

