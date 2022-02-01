Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QABSY stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.