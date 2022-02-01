Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

