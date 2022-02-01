QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 936% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 7.36.

Get QDM International alerts:

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

QDM International, Inc provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.