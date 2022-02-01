QIAGEN (QGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect QIAGEN to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QGEN opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

