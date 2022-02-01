QLC Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $859,589.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $859,589.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.38 or 0.07154005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.88 or 1.00103015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053739 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

