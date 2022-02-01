Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.750 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.