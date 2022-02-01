Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $6.18 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00015962 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $611.51 million and $68.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,991,926 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

