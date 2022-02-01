Qualtrics International (XM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qualtrics International (NYSE: XM):

2/1/2022 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $50.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $48.00 to $27.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $45.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $35.00.

1/27/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $32.00.

1/21/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $36.00.

1/19/2022 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Qualtrics International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $34.00.

12/22/2021 – Qualtrics International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

12/16/2021 – Qualtrics International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Qualtrics International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:XM traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,783. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualtrics International by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Qualtrics International by 164.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 67,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

