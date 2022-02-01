Quant (QNT) Price Hits $97.63 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Quant coin can now be bought for $97.63 or 0.00252921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $31.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006904 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.25 or 0.01161241 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

