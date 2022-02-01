Quant (QNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.80 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $103.93 or 0.00269764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $40.80 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006981 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.86 or 0.01206580 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

