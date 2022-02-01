Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.24 million and $36,719.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,617.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.06 or 0.07180782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00296157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.28 or 0.00746506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00072430 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.27 or 0.00378761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00238857 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,864,928 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

