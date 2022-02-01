Quark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,552.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Quark has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $84,552.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 173.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,944,522 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars.

