QuickSwap (QUICK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.86 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $212.01 or 0.00546016 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $69.35 million and $15.86 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.42 or 0.07153047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.83 or 0.99977713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053970 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

