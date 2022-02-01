Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.51% of Quidel worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 11.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $258.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

