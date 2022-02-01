R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Up 43.2% in January

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 258,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 129,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRD stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 875,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,780. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.50.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

