Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $439,605.44 and approximately $20,870.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.38 or 0.07154005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.88 or 1.00103015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053739 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.