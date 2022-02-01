Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $63.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00007944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,704,784 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

