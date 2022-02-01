Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $548.40 million and $4.63 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,632,730 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.