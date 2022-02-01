Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 4%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

