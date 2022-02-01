Rari Governance Token (RGT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.11 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $21.00 or 0.00054080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $254.95 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116099 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,498,173 coins and its circulating supply is 12,138,425 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

