Ratecoin (XRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $47,359.82 and approximately $67.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.