Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Down 3.3%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.57. 6,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 198,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.