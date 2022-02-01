Ravencoin Classic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,762.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $820,556.63 and approximately $30,762.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.08 or 0.07157257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00295381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00747205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00072340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00378140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00238201 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,224,166 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.