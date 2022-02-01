Rayonier (RYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rayonier has set its FY21 guidance at $0.62-0.65 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.620-$0.650 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Rayonier has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

