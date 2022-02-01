Raze Network Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $1.31 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

