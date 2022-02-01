Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will post sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $83.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

