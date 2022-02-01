Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vinci (VCISY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2022 – Vinci was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2022 – Vinci had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €118.00 ($132.58) to €120.00 ($134.83).

1/19/2022 – Vinci is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Vinci was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci Sa has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

