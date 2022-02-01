Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV):

1/25/2022 – Clover Health Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

1/19/2022 – Clover Health Investments is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Clover Health Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

1/11/2022 – Clover Health Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

1/7/2022 – Clover Health Investments was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

1/4/2022 – Clover Health Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

CLOV opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 76.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 775,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 102.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 844,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

