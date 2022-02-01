Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shopify (SHOP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

1/28/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,400.00 to $900.00.

1/27/2022 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

1/27/2022 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00.

1/20/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $876.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Supply chain delays, as well as increased costs for materials, labor, shipping or advertising, are expected to remain as overhangs on growth prospects. Higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. The company reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 results. While revenues increased on a year-over-year basis driven by robust performances from Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions, earnings declined due to higher operating expenses. It also provided a tepid fourth-quarter outlook. However, Shopify expects the fourth quarter to contribute the largest share of full-year revenues while Gross Merchandise Volume is expected to continue to grow faster than the e-commerce market.”

1/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

1/13/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00.

1/12/2022 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/12/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00.

1/11/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00.

1/6/2022 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,770.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $964.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,280.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,417.90. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

