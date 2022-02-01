Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Energy Transfer (ET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2022 – Energy Transfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

1/20/2022 – Energy Transfer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00.

1/14/2022 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

1/7/2022 – Energy Transfer is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Energy Transfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

12/16/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 125,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

