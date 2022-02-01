Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Endeavour Silver (EDR)

Endeavour Silver (TSE: EDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2022 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

1/21/2022 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Endeavour Silver is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.72. 200,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,546. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

