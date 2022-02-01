ReddCoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $24.94 million and $51,045.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.98 or 1.00018755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00075115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00250885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00162607 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00327574 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014206 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

