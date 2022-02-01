RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 234,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $139.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.80.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

