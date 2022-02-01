RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 234,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $139.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.80.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
